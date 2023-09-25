ROYAL SINGAPORE AIR FORCE TOURS USS MOBILE (LCS 26)

230922-N-UW931-1102 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (September 22, 2023) – Cdr. David Gardner (far left), commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), discusses U.S. -Singapore relations with Lt. Col. Jonathan Quek (left) and Maj. Tong Hui Hao (far right) of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) 123 SQUADRON aboard Mobile while in-port Changi Naval Base, September 22, 2023. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Akari Yarrell)

