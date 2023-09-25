230926-N-CV021-1019

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 26, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Goodrich, from Mt. Juliet, TN, conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Sept 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 03:22 Photo ID: 8050838 VIRIN: 230926-N-CV021-1019 Resolution: 5293x3529 Size: 751.02 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Goodrich conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.