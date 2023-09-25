Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230926-N-CV021-1019
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 26, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Goodrich, from Mt. Juliet, TN, conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Sept 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 8050838
    VIRIN: 230926-N-CV021-1019
    Resolution: 5293x3529
    Size: 751.02 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Goodrich conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

