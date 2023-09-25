Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Goodrich conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

230926-N-CV021-1019
PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 26, 2023) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Goodrich, from Mt. Juliet, TN, conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Sept 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8050838
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-CV021-1019
|Resolution:
|5293x3529
|Size:
|751.02 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
