Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 26, 2023) Sailors conduct a torpedo upload aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Sept 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA