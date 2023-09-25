Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230926-N-CV021-1050
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 26, 2023) Surface Sonar Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Doan, from Fountain Valley, California, Fire Controlman Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Gossett, from North Canton, Ohio, and Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew James, from Munhall, Pennsylvania, conduct a torpedo upload aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), Sept 26. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 03:22
    Photo ID: 8050836
    VIRIN: 230926-N-CV021-1050
    Resolution: 5485x3657
    Size: 784.17 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    Sailors Conduct a Torpedo Upload Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Goodrich conducts routine maintenance on a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Rafael Peralta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT