    Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 12]

    Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Chief petty officer selectees march on stage during a pinning ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was officially established April 1, 1893, and holding the title "Chief" means a Sailor has achieved senior non-commissioned officer status. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    This work, Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

