Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Tiyana Serrano walks through sideboys during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was officially established April 1, 1893, and holding the title "Chief" means a Sailor has achieved senior non-commissioned officer status. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

