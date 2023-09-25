Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Chief Master-at-Arms Trevor Houseknecht gets pinned during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was officially established April 1, 1893, and holding the title "Chief" means a Sailor has achieved senior non-commissioned officer status. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 22:08
    Photo ID: 8050734
    VIRIN: 230929-N-II719-1082
    Resolution: 2178x3267
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

