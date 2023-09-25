Chief Master-at-Arms Trevor Houseknecht gets pinned during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington Sept. 29, 2023. The rank of chief petty officer was officially established April 1, 1893, and holding the title "Chief" means a Sailor has achieved senior non-commissioned officer status. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 22:08
|Photo ID:
|8050734
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-II719-1082
|Resolution:
|2178x3267
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
