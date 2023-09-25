230929-N-NO841-1006 PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 29, 2023) -- Chief Petty Officer select Fire Controlman Amada Mausteller gets pinned to Chief Petty Officer during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sep. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Torpedoman 3rd Class Tommy Heng)

