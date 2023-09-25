230929-N-EI510-1051 PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 29, 2023) -- Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sep. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

