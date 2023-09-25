230929-N-EI510-1081 PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 29, 2023) -- Newly pinned Pacific Submarine Force Chief Petty Officers pose for a photo during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sep. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 20:29
|Photo ID:
|8050642
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-EI510-1492
|Resolution:
|6729x5383
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|42
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT