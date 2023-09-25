Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230929-N-EI510-1081 PEARL HARBOR (Sep. 29, 2023) -- Newly pinned Pacific Submarine Force Chief Petty Officers pose for a photo during the Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sep. 29, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 20:29
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Pacific Submarine Force Chief pinning ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    CPO
    COMSUBPAC
    Chief Pinning

