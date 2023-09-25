Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro

    MONTENEGRO

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230921-N-LK647-113 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 21, 2023) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Tecara Gray, foreground, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), communicates with the bridge, as the ship leaves the port of Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    Photo ID: 8049666
    VIRIN: 230921-N-LK647-1113
    This work, USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

