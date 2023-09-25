230921-N-LK647-113 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 21, 2023) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Tecara Gray, foreground, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), communicates with the bridge, as the ship leaves the port of Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:09 Photo ID: 8049666 VIRIN: 230921-N-LK647-1113 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 981.92 KB Location: ME Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.