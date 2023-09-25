USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro

230921-N-LK647-1076 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 21, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Lidia Leon, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands phone talker under instruction on the bridge, as the ship leaves the port of Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

