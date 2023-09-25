Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro

    MONTENEGRO

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230921-N-LK647-1085 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 21, 2023) Lt. j.g. Breanne Hirst, anti-submarine warfare officer, foreground, and Ensign William Rittmaster, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), monitor the ship’s position via radar, as Normandy leaves the port of Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 8049629
    VIRIN: 230921-N-LK647-1085
    Resolution: 6651x4434
    Size: 957.9 KB
    Location: ME
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

