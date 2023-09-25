USS Normandy Leaves the Port of Bar, Montenegro

230921-N-LK647-1085 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 21, 2023) Lt. j.g. Breanne Hirst, anti-submarine warfare officer, foreground, and Ensign William Rittmaster, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), monitor the ship’s position via radar, as Normandy leaves the port of Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 21, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

