Work begins on building a breakwall at an unused commercial slip at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, to eventually fill in the slip and turn it into a wetland, Buffalo, New York, Sept. 28, 2023. The work is part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, project to introduce more biodiversity, and plant and wildlife habitats. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8049103
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-MC713-1039
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwaters [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
