Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater [Image 3 of 5]

    Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Work begins on building a breakwall at an unused commercial slip at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, to eventually fill in the slip and turn it into a wetland, Buffalo, New York, Sept. 28, 2023. The work is part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, project to introduce more biodiversity, and plant and wildlife habitats. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 08:38
    Photo ID: 8049101
    VIRIN: 230928-A-MC713-1031
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater
    Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater
    Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater
    Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater
    Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwaters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    buffalo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT