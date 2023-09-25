Work begins on building a breakwall at an unused commercial slip at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor, to eventually fill in the slip and turn it into a wetland, Buffalo, New York, Sept. 28, 2023. The work is part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, project to introduce more biodiversity, and plant and wildlife habitats. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 08:38 Photo ID: 8049101 VIRIN: 230928-A-MC713-1031 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.78 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.