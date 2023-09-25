A phase of repairs to a breakwall outside of the Erie Basin finish up which saw the south end of the wall, as well as parts of the central section of the wall, reinforced with over 10,000 tons of stone, Buffalo, New York, Sept. 28, 2023. The repairs are part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, project to restore the integrity of the wall which had been weakened by erosion and weather. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 08:38 Photo ID: 8049100 VIRIN: 230928-A-MC713-1007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.37 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Work Continues on Buffalo Breakwater [Image 5 of 5], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.