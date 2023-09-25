U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100 Air Refueling Wing attend an all-call with the new 100th ARW leadership at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 25, 2023. The command team made Airmen a priority by hosting three all-calls throughout the day in consideration of those working on day and night shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 08:09
|Photo ID:
|8049078
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-KM921-1194
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 ARW command team outlines priorities at first all-call [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT