100 ARW command team outlines priorities at first all-call

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100 Air Refueling Wing attend an all-call with the new 100th ARW leadership at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 25, 2023. The command team made Airmen a priority by hosting three all-calls throughout the day in consideration of those working on day and night shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

