100 ARW command team outlines priorities at first all-call

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, speaks to 100th ARW Airmen during an all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 25, 2023. Wing leadership spoke on the future of RAF Mildenhall, current priorities, and opened discussion for any questions Airmen may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

