U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to 100th ARW Airmen during an all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 25, 2023. Garlow spoke about the legacy of RAF Mildenhall and the new mission statement: A Ready Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
100 ARW command team outlines priorities at first all-call