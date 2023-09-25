Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW command team outlines priorities at first all-call [Image 2 of 4]

    100 ARW command team outlines priorities at first all-call

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to 100th ARW Airmen during an all-call at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 25, 2023. Garlow spoke about the legacy of RAF Mildenhall and the new mission statement: A Ready Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    #BloodyHundredth #100ARW #StrongerTogether

