Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Kermit Toro (left), from Orlando, Fla., and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Janet Sowemimo, from London, England, both assigned to the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, signal for an E-2D Hawkeye to launch from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 22, 2023. VAW-124 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 07:11 Photo ID: 8048907 VIRIN: 230922-N-GC805-1127 Resolution: 3007x4510 Size: 1.16 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.