Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VAQ-142 E/A-18G Growler Launch [Image 7 of 13]

    VAQ-142 E/A-18G Growler Launch

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An E/A-18G Growler, attached to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, launches from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 22, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 8048906
    VIRIN: 230922-N-GC805-1069
    Resolution: 4057x2705
    Size: 972.91 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAQ-142 E/A-18G Growler Launch [Image 13 of 13], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VFA-37 F/A-18E Launch Preparations
    VFA-87 F/A-18E Launch
    VFA-213 F/A-18F Launch
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    VAQ-142 E/A-18G Growler Launch
    Flight Operations
    VAQ-142 E/A-18G Growler Launch Preparations
    VAQ-142 E/A-18G Growler Launch
    VFA-213 F/A-18F Super Hornet Launch Preparations
    Ordnance Transport
    Ordnance Loading

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT