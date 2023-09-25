Flight Operations

Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Enrico Rabina, from Round Rock, Texas, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, directs aircraft on the flight deck, Sept. 22, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

