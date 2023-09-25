Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team [Image 6 of 8]

    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (left) presents Vandi Leheny, project manager, from the Fort Worth District, with a commander’s coin in recognition of service to the Hawai'i wildfires recovery mission while at the Maui Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Sept. 26. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 8048525
    VIRIN: 230926-A-HR174-1036
    Resolution: 5582x3722
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team [Image 8 of 8], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team
    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team
    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team
    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team
    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team
    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team
    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team
    Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE HawaiiWildfires23 Maui Maui Fires Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT