Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (left) presents Vandi Leheny, project manager, from the Fort Worth District, with a commander’s coin in recognition of service to the Hawai'i wildfires recovery mission while at the Maui Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Sept. 26. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

