Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (left) presents Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, from the Honolulu District, with a commander’s coin in recognition of service to the Hawai'i wildfires recovery mission while at the Maui Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Sept. 26. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)
