Chief of Engineers applauds Maui Recovery Field Office team

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon came to the Maui Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai'i, Sept. 26, to receive updates on the disaster response and to meet with team members who are aiding in the ongoing recovery effort. The RFO oversees the management and execution of Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignments and allows USACE to have a central location for its mission experts to work and support the Maui community during the disaster response. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

