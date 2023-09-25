1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX

The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade completed its command post exercise (CPX) this week. The Demon Brigade conducted this training exercise at the Fort Riley Mission Training Complex to verify Mission Command Information System readiness and allow incoming commanders and staff to build cohesive teams in preparation for future operations.



Photo taken by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines

