Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX [Image 11 of 12]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade completed its command post exercise (CPX) this week. The Demon Brigade conducted this training exercise at the Fort Riley Mission Training Complex to verify Mission Command Information System readiness and allow incoming commanders and staff to build cohesive teams in preparation for future operations.

    Photo taken by U.S. Army SPC Valesia Gaines

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 8048166
    VIRIN: 230630-A-CC161-1011
    Resolution: 6552x4368
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade CPX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st CAB
    CPX
    Demon Brigade
    Above the First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT