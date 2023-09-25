Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations [Image 4 of 4]

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From right, Courtney Davis, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron airfield operations flight chief, and Jeremy Owings, Colorado Springs Airport operations manager, discuss on-going ramp construction from the Legacy Air Traffic Control Tower at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 5, 2023.  The history between Peterson SFB and the Colorado Springs Airport goes back over 80 years, to April 8, 1942, when construction next to the already-established municipal airport began on a new Army Air Base, later named Peterson Field. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    This work, A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    runway
    flightline
    collaboration
    airfield operations
    Colorado Springs Airport
    21 LRS

