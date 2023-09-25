From right, Courtney Davis, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron airfield operations flight chief, and Jeremy Owings, Colorado Springs Airport operations manager, discuss on-going ramp construction from the Legacy Air Traffic Control Tower at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 5, 2023. The history between Peterson SFB and the Colorado Springs Airport goes back over 80 years, to April 8, 1942, when construction next to the already-established municipal airport began on a new Army Air Base, later named Peterson Field. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jazmin Smith