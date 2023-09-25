Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations [Image 2 of 4]

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From left, Courtney Davis, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron airfield operations flight chief, and Jeremy Owings, Colorado Springs Airport operations manager, stand on the ramp at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 5, 2023. The connected flightline is a shared responsibility between the airport and Peterson SFB which requires significant coordination between various government agencies to ensure seamless flow of both military and civilian air operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:00
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    This work, A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    runway
    flightline
    collaboration
    airfield operations
    Colorado Springs Airport
    21 LRS

