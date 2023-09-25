Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations [Image 1 of 4]

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From left, Courtney Davis, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron airfield operations flight chief, and Jeremy Owings, Colorado Springs Airport operations manager, observe a C-130H Hercules aircraft as it taxis off the ramp at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 5, 2023. On average, the shared runway supports 155,000 air operations a year, with military operations accounting for approximately 8,000. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:00
    Photo ID: 8046571
    VIRIN: 230905-X-AI758-1079
    Resolution: 7105x4568
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations
    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations
    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations
    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    runway
    flightline
    collaboration
    airfield operations
    Colorado Springs Airport
    21 LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT