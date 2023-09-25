A tale of two: A team approach to flightline operations

From left, Courtney Davis, 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron airfield operations flight chief, and Jeremy Owings, Colorado Springs Airport operations manager, observe a C-130H Hercules aircraft as it taxis off the ramp at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 5, 2023. On average, the shared runway supports 155,000 air operations a year, with military operations accounting for approximately 8,000. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

