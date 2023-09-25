Ramage Port Call In Trieste

230917-N-NS135-1075 TRIESTE, Italy (Sep. 17, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stand bridge watch during sea and anchor, Sep. 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 05:54
|Photo ID:
|8046305
|VIRIN:
|230917-N-NS135-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|TRIESTE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
