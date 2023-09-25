230917-N-NS135-1075 TRIESTE, Italy (Sep. 17, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stand bridge watch during sea and anchor, Sep. 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 05:54 Photo ID: 8046305 VIRIN: 230917-N-NS135-1075 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.18 MB Location: TRIESTE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Port Call In Trieste [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.