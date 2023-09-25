230917-N-NS135-1064 TRIESTE, Italy (Sep. 17, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepare a ladder for the Pilots to come aboard, Sep. 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Location: TRIESTE, IT
This work, Ramage Port Call In Trieste [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.