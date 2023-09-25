Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramage Port Call In Trieste [Image 2 of 5]

    Ramage Port Call In Trieste

    TRIESTE, ITALY

    09.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230917-N-NS135-1064 TRIESTE, Italy (Sep. 17, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepare a ladder for the Pilots to come aboard, Sep. 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

