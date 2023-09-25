230917-N-NS135-1055 TRIESTE, Italy (Sep. 17, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stand at parade rest during sea and anchor while Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) anchors in the background, Sep. 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 05:54 Photo ID: 8046293 VIRIN: 230917-N-NS135-1055 Resolution: 5569x3713 Size: 1.1 MB Location: TRIESTE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Port Call In Trieste [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.