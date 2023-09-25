Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower [Image 3 of 3]

    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Two Directorate of Public Works (DPW) team members stand in the bucket of a cherry picker lift while conducting maintenance on the bell tower at Chievres Air Base, Sept. 19, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    From the Archives: Chi&egrave;vres Air Base Bell Tower

