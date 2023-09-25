Two Directorate of Public Works (DPW) team members stand in the bucket of a cherry picker lift while conducting maintenance on the bell tower at Chievres Air Base, Sept. 19, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8046142
|VIRIN:
|230919-A-KU938-9903
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower [Image 3 of 3], by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From the Archives: Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT