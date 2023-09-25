Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower [Image 1 of 3]

    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.10.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    An archival photo of Patrick Retour, an engineer with the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux’s Directorate of Public Works, standing next to the Chièvres Chapel bell tower he designed to house the 80-kilogram bell Dominique and 100-kilogram bell Marie. The bell tower now stands outside the headquarters building on Chièvres Air Base. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2013
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 03:34
    Photo ID: 8046136
    VIRIN: 131010-A-A0949-4719
    Resolution: 787x1200
    Size: 821.38 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    memorial
    dedication
    bells
    USAG-Benelux
    armynewswire
    bell-tower

