Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower

An archival photo of Patrick Retour, an engineer with the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux’s Directorate of Public Works, standing next to the Chièvres Chapel bell tower he designed to house the 80-kilogram bell Dominique and 100-kilogram bell Marie. The bell tower now stands outside the headquarters building on Chièvres Air Base. (Courtesy photo)

