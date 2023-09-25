Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower [Image 2 of 3]

    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.10.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    An archival photo of the daughter of Lt. Thys, Dominique, ringing the bell named after her and dedicated to her father. The bells can be seen today at the bell tower outside headquarters building at Chièvres Air Base. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2013
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 03:34
    Photo ID: 8046138
    VIRIN: 131010-A-A0949-9575
    Resolution: 787x1200
    Size: 525.31 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower
    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower
    Chièvres Air Base Bell Tower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From the Archives: Chi&egrave;vres Air Base Bell Tower

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    dedication
    bells
    USAG-Benelux
    armynewswire
    bell-tower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT