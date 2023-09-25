U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana and members of the U.S. Embassy Palau team pose for a photograph at the conclusion of a game during the U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament in Koror, Palau, Sept. 23, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8045703
|VIRIN:
|230923-M-HG547-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KM23: U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT