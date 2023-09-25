Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KM23: U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament [Image 9 of 10]

    KM23: U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Ryan Degnan, a native of Monroe, New York and a ground supply officer with Task Force Koa Moana 23, hits a softball into center field during the U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament in Koror, Palau, Sept. 23, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 20:19
    Photo ID: 8045710
    VIRIN: 230923-M-HG547-1025
    Resolution: 2986x4479
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW 
    Hometown: MONROE, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KM23: U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palau
    I MEF
    Marines
    Koa Moana
    KM23
    IMEF24

