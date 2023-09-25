KM23: U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament

U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana and Palauan locals pose for a photograph at the conclusion of a game during the U.S. Embassy Palau Goodwill Softball Tournament in Koror, Palau, Sept. 23, 2023. Task Force Koa Moana 23, composed of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island partners through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation and community engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

