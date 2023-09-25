Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023

U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, help hoist a simulated casualty onto a U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk aircraft during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The exercise was designed to test and strengthen the CLC students’ maritime rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

