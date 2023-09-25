A U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, and a simulated casualty are hoisted onto a U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk aircraft during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. All of the simulated casualties and pararescuemen exfiltrated via the MH-60 Seahawk during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 18:50
|Photo ID:
|8045615
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-NC910-1307
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
