A U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, and a simulated casualty are hoisted onto a U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk aircraft during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. All of the simulated casualties and pararescuemen exfiltrated via the MH-60 Seahawk during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:50 Photo ID: 8045615 VIRIN: 230906-F-NC910-1307 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.21 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.