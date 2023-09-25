Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, pilot a rigged alternate method boat during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of San Diego, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023. The CLC students used the RAMB to access a tug boat with simulated casualties aboard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:49
    Photo ID: 8045616
    VIRIN: 230906-F-NC910-1074
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023
    Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023
    Combat Leader Course tug boat rescue training 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Rescue
    Training
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Combat Leader Course
    68th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT