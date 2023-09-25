Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue [Image 5 of 5]

    Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Capt. Joshua Haveman, bottom right, 60th Air Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, stands with his team at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 24, 2022. Haveman was involved in the rescue of a climber on Half Dome at Yosemite National Park, California, Sept. 2, 2023. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 17:34
    Photo ID: 8045547
    VIRIN: 221024-F-F3215-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 698.59 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Everyday hero&rsquo;s remarkable rescue

