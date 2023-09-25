U.S Air Force Capt. Joshua Haveman, bottom right, 60th Air Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, stands with his team at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 24, 2022. Haveman was involved in the rescue of a climber on Half Dome at Yosemite National Park, California, Sept. 2, 2023. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 17:34 Photo ID: 8045547 VIRIN: 221024-F-F3215-1003 Resolution: 1920x1440 Size: 698.59 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.