A climber awaits evacuation after receiving Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Yosemite National Park, California, Sept. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Haveman, 60th Air Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, was involved in the rescue of a climber on Half Dome after inclement weather caused unfavorable climbing conditions. (courtesy photo)
This work, Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue
