    Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue [Image 3 of 5]

    Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A climber awaits evacuation after receiving Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Yosemite National Park, California, Sept. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Haveman, 60th Air Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, was involved in the rescue of a climber on Half Dome after inclement weather caused unfavorable climbing conditions. (courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    TCCC
    Yosemite
    TrUSt Travis
    everyday heroes

