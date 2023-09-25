Everyday hero’s remarkable rescue

Climbers stand with a Yosemite Search and Rescue park ranger to flag down a helicopter for a medical evacuation at Yosemite National Park, California, Sept. 2, 2023. U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Haveman, 60th Air Evacuation Squadron flight instructor, was involved in the rescue of a climber on Half Dome after inclement weather caused unfavorable climbing conditions. (courtesy photo)

DATE TAKEN: 09.02.2023 DATE POSTED: 09.27.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US