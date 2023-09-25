Date Taken: 09.19.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:51 Photo ID: 8045461 VIRIN: 230919-A-GR633-1001 Resolution: 3021x2266 Size: 0 B Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.