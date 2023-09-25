Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson

Sgt. Victoria Sanchez, a combat medical specialist form Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital assists with updates periodic health assessment information in Medical Protection System (MEDPROS) on Sept. 19 during birth month Soldier readiness processing (SRP) at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 16:51
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
