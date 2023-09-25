Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson

Readiness is priority at the Joint Readiness Center but that doesn’t stop with rotational units. Soldiers stationed here remain ready with birth month Soldier readiness processing, otherwise known as SRP. This one stop shop for medical and personal readiness is a win for units and commanders at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Pictured: Soldiers wait to have labs drawn Sept. 19 during the birth month SRP.



