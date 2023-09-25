Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson [Image 3 of 3]

    Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Readiness is priority at the Joint Readiness Center but that doesn’t stop with rotational units. Soldiers stationed here remain ready with birth month Soldier readiness processing, otherwise known as SRP. This one stop shop for medical and personal readiness is a win for units and commanders at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    Pictured: Soldiers wait to have labs drawn Sept. 19 during the birth month SRP.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 8045470
    VIRIN: 230919-A-GR633-1002
    Resolution: 3107x2330
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine, Readiness, JRTC, Fort Johnson, BJACH, SRP

