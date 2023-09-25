Readiness is priority at the Joint Readiness Center but that doesn’t stop with rotational units. Soldiers stationed here remain ready with birth month Soldier readiness processing, otherwise known as SRP. This one stop shop for medical and personal readiness is a win for units and commanders at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
Pictured: Soldiers wait to have labs drawn Sept. 19 during the birth month SRP.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8045470
|VIRIN:
|230919-A-GR633-1002
|Resolution:
|3107x2330
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
