Birth month SRP one stop shop for readiness at Fort Johnson

Photo By Jean Graves | Readiness is priority at the Joint Readiness Center but that doesn’t stop with...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Readiness is priority at the Joint Readiness Center but that doesn’t stop with rotational units. Soldiers stationed here remain ready with birth month Soldier readiness processing, otherwise known as SRP. This one stop shop for medical and personal readiness is a win for units and commanders at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Pictured: Soldiers wait to have labs drawn Sept. 19 during the birth month SRP. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Readiness is priority at the Joint Readiness Center but that doesn’t stop with rotational units. Soldiers stationed here remain ready with birth month Soldier readiness processing, otherwise known as SRP. This one stop shop for medical and personal readiness is a win for units and commanders at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Lt. Col. Patrick Murphy, special projects officer, JRTC and Fort Johnson operations, said SRP is a major subordinate command requirement to ensure all assigned personnel maintain readiness for deployment.



“At JRTC and Fort Johnson we execute this process during service members’ birth month to provide predictability and limit spikes in SRP requirements,” he said. “The installation is surging resources every month to help commanders ensure their Soldiers and units are mission ready and prepared for deployment. Taking advantage of this opportunity mitigates the risk of not having a fully ready organization if called to deploy on short notice.”



Murphy said the birth month SRP dates are published in an operational order through December 2024. Unit leaders are responsible for allowing their Soldiers the time needed to complete the SRP.



Staci Stipe, supervisory mobilization officer, said birth month SRP allows Soldiers to cycle through and complete all readiness requirements keeping them “green” until their next birthday.



Stipe said during SRP, Soldiers will complete medical and personnel related requirements.



“If they don’t participate in their birth month SRP, Soldiers may require multiple visits to different providers and at a variety of locations throughout the year,” she said. “This may only result in updating one specific requirement on each of those visits, potentially leaving them ‘red’ for multiple months as each requirement comes due, keeping them away from their unit far longer and more often than participating in a once per year birth month SRP.”



Having a monthly SRP also gives installation support agencies predictability for resourcing and staffing.



“During SRP, Soldiers can knock out immunization requirements, hearing assessments, lab tests, dental and vision exams, personal health assessments and a visit with a medical provider,” Stipe said. “They can also update their DD Form 93, Record of Emergency Data, make changes to their Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance, create wills, powers of attorney and more.”



Maj. Aeri Aumiller, command surgeon liaison officer, said readiness is a priority at JRTC and Fort Johnson and this will enable Soldiers to maintain their Readiness status more easily.



“As far as I know we are the only installation doing birth month SRP,” she said. “This allows Soldiers to complete the SRP in an efficient manner by doing everything in one building at one time. It also ensures Soldiers are always ready to deploy. This is a win not only for the service members themselves, but for units overall and the entire installation.”