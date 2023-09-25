USS Tripoli PRT

230926-N-EU502-1099 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 26, 2023) – Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Genevieve Kemnitzer, from Hornell, New York, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), performs a plank exercise during the annual physical readiness test, Sep. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

