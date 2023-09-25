230926-N-EU502-1059 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 26, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class David Spencer, from Garner, North Carolina, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), uses a stop watch to time an event during the annual physical readiness test, Sep. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 12:02
|Photo ID:
|8044524
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-EU502-1059
|Resolution:
|2111x3167
|Size:
|585.78 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Tripoli PRT [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
